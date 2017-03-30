ROAD WORK: Construction on Short Street begins Monday, detours in place

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Starting next week, Short Street will no longer be a short cut to the highway.



Construction is set to begin Monday, April 3rd and Short Street will be closed to drivers from Ferry Street all the way to Highway 37. That means the Short Street bridge will be cut off, along with entrances to the Chippewa River State Trail.



Eau Claire city officials told News 18 the project will cost $1.19 million; $300,000 of which will come from Eau Claire and the rest will be state and federally funded. According to the Department of Transportation, nearly 5,000 cars travel on Short Street every day.



Traffic will be redirected to Clairemont Avenue while the project is underway and detours will be marked.

Eastbound Short Street traffic will be detoured north on Ferry Street, to east on Menomonie Street, to east on U.S. 12 (Clairemont Avenue), to south on Highway 37.

Westbound Short Street traffic will be detoured north on Highway 37, to west on U.S. 12 (Clairemont Avenue), to west on Menomonie Street, to south on Ferry Street.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of June.

