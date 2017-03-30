London sculptor creates 45-pound cheese sculpture of Beyoncé - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

London sculptor creates 45-pound cheese sculpture of Beyoncé

Posted:

CNN (WQOW) - What do you call a Beyonce statue made of cheese? Brie-oncé, of course.

A 45-pound cheesy Bey-hemoth was made for the East Village Cheese and Wine Festival in London.

Sculptor David Bradley worked with the Robin Collective, an ad agency out of London, to create the cheese sculpture. After debating what picture to mimic, the team settled on Beyoncé's internet-breaking pregnancy photo posted in February.

It took the sculpture around 28 hours to make, and despite its name, it is actually made out of 45 pounds of mild cheddar.

