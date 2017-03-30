Construction on two streets near Eau Claire's east side begins Monday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Concrete and gravel will soon be removed from some roads to make way for repairs.

In a press release, the City of Eau Claire said crews are scheduled to repair Hogeboom Avenue, from Margaret Street to Chapin Street, and Chapin Street, from Altoona Avenue to Emery Street.

It said crews will remove curb and gutter, concrete driveway approaches, road surfaces, water main and services, sanitary sewer and services, storm sewer, graveling, concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk repair and boulevard restoration.

City crews said the Eau Claire engineering department will supervise the project. They said existing trees and shrubs, that will interfere with the construction, will be removed. Those that won't be in the way of work will be protected.

City engineers said if you have trees, existing fences, landscaping or sprinkling systems located in the street right-of-way, you should remove them before Monday. They said crews cannot guarantee the condition of these items once construction begins on Monday.

Engineers said they plan to complete the project by June 16, 2017.

