River Falls woman accused of stealing nearly $259K from health center

River Falls (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin woman faces charges of stealing more than a quarter-million dollars from her employer.

Elizabeth Palo, from River Falls, was the office manager at Kinnic Health and Rehab in River Falls.

According to charges filed in Pierce County, an audit done in early March showed nearly $259,000 was stolen over the past two years. Facility administrators said the night before the audit began, Palo emptied her office, including all business records.

Police said a check of her Facebook feed showed that whenever funds went missing, she would post about God and forgiveness and also had a lot of posts about addiction. Palo returns to court April 19.