Eau Claire city officials: It's time to pick up your dog's waste

Eau Claire (WQOW) - This time of year, it's common to see the first buds of spring popping up in your yard. But, many dog-owners are also discovering a much less pleasant smelling surprise in their's.

Now that the snow's all melted, it's much more obvious where your pets have been using the bathroom. An Eau Claire city ordinance requires pet-owners to clean up after their animals in a timely manner on both public and private property, or they run the risk of getting fined.

Steve Roscoe, with the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Department, said that's why it's important to make sure even your yard is free of dog waste.

“If a neighbor, you know, thought your yard was unsightly or uncleanly, that would be a situation where someone would be called in, or even say the housing authority or something – if they thought it was unsafe. The health department could get involved,” Roscoe said.



If you see someone not cleaning up after their pet, Roscoe said you should call the police non-emergency line (715-839-4972) and ask for an animal control officer.

Though some local dog owners told News 18 cleaning up shouldn't be about avoiding a punishment, it should be about responsible pet ownership.



"Please clean up because it's your pet," Eau Claire resident Paula Bonnin said. "It's kind of like your kid. So if your kid kind of did that, you'd clean it up."



Bonnin said there's no excuse for not picking up after your pet. Sometimes she'll even take it upon herself to to get the message across to other dog owners.



"We'll be driving and I'll see somebody with their dog and their dog will be doing their business and I'll see they don't have a plastic bag or baggies and I'll yell, I"ll roll the window down and go 'Hey! Pick it up,'" she said.



Bonnin said she'd much rather clean up after her dog, Mini Cooper, and not get cleaned out by a big fine.



"I always take the precaution of having bags with me so I don't get busted," Bonnin said, "because I don't want to get a ticket."



Roscoe told News 18 people caught abandoning their pet's waste could get a citation, especially if they've bagged up the business first. He said that's considered littering and comes with an even bigger penalty.



"I know it's stiff. It would make you reconsider leaving your pet waste out there on a sidewalk or a trail," Roscoe said. "If you bag it you might want to consider putting it in a garbage can. It might save you a problem later on."



It's not difficult to dispose of your pet's waste properly. The co-owner of ProVyro Waste Services said they're happy to take away your dog's business as long as it's properly bagged up.



"The only issue there would be, and this has happened a couple of times, is when people put it in there and no bag," Andrew Holland said. "That's an issue because it's going to be smelling for your container, it's going to be smelly for the driver every single week, for the next two of three months, especially in the summer."



"We obviously ask people not to just put it in the container without having it bagged up," he said.



Holland said kitty litter is usually a bigger problem for garbage collectors because people will just dump their used litter into their bins. He said they'll be happy to take your litter as well, it just needs to be in a bag too.



He also said if you're disposing of a large amount of animal waste just let the company know ahead of time. That way they don't confuse it for yard waste, which they don't collect.