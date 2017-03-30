Eau Claire Ford responds to national recall of 440,000 Ford vehicles

Eau Claire (WQOW) - More than 440,000 Ford owners will receive a recall letter after the company discovered problems that could cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

Eau Claire Ford Lincoln Quick Lane said the recalls affect about 300 vehicles in the area. They said they do have all of the parts available for the door latch recall that covers the 2014 Fiesta and the 2013 and 2014 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ.

The other recall covers Ford Escapes, Fiesta ST Subcompacts, Fusions and Transit Connect vans from 2013 to 2015. Ford received 29 reports of engines overheating, causing the cylinder head to crack and leak oil that can catch on fire, but the company said no injuries were reported.

Rick Mohr, the owner of Eau Claire Ford Lincoln Quick Lane, said those recalls will probably be completed later in 2017, but they should be brought in immediately if drivers constantly smell coolant or are continually refilling coolant.

“It is a good thing Ford finds the recalls up front so we don't have issues down the road when customers are driving,” Mohr said. “We are just being proactive in getting the customers in here and getting it taken care of so we don't have any issues."

Mohr said Eau Claire Ford is happy to take recalls from around the area but asked customers to call in advance and reserve enough time to care for the recalls.