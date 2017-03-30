Lake Hallie police and business owner respond to proposed 'Constitutional Carry' bill

Lake Hallie (WQOW) -- A proposed 'Constitutional Carry' bill could let Wisconsin residents conceal a firearm without having a permit.

Lake Hallie Police Officer and Elk Mound Police Chief Travis Hakes said currently, Wisconsin residents can carry weapons without a permit as long as it is out in the open, and they can carry in a vehicle or personal business under the castle doctrine. He said the bill would extend that right for people who want to conceal carry.

"The bill is really not changing anything other than the fact that you can put a t-shirt over a gun if it is on your belt as opposed to making sure your t-shirt is tucked in," Hakes said.

Steve Lauer, owner of Lauer Custom Weaponry, said he was surprised when this did not pass when Wisconsin first became a concealed carry state.

"The constitution gives us the right to carry a firearm, gives us the right to have a firearm in our home, gives us the right to travel with firearms," Lauer said. "The restrictions that have been placed on us are through politicians."

Lauer said those who conceal a weapon under Constitutional Cary would be law-abiding citizens.

"The people who already carry without a permit are the ones you have to worry about," Lauer said. "They are going to carry either way."

When News 18 first shared the proposal on Facebook, many people said it was the government's right to require a permit. Matthew Cornette commented: "Nobody has a RIGHT to be negligent with a gun. It is totally within the government's police powers to require a permit."

Others were concerned about untrained people having firearms. Ron Litland wrote: "People need training. I've seen too many people buying guns with

no knowledge of them first hand."

Hakes said he still promotes having educated, armed citizens, which is why he is a certified concealed carry instructor, but he also believes the proposed bill follows constitutional rights and could decrease violence. Hakes said the bill is beneficial for people being targeted as victims. He said in some cases, people become targets simply because they are carrying a weapon in the open.

"As an officer, I'm happy people carry because time and time again across our country, armed, responsible citizens bail out law enforcement. There's a lot of cops that are still alive today because educated, armed citizens across our country stepped up to help them out in the middle of a deadly force confrontation. I think that just speaks to the character and the type of people that are going to be taking this seriously."

Hakes said even if the bill passes, it would still be beneficial for a gun owner to have a concealed carry permit because Wisconsinites cannot carry a concealed weapon in other reciprocity states without a Wisconsin permit issued through the Department of Justice.