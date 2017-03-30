Gov. Scott Walker stands firm on gas tax on Twitter

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- While debate over Governor Scott Walker's (R-WI) budget plan continues at the state capitol, a hot button issue is how to pay for Wisconsin's aging roadways. On Wednesday, Gov. Walker made it clear that paying more at the pump is a solution he cannot get behind.

Gov. Walker underlined his stance Wednesday night on Twitter. His tweet read, "Let's be clear. I don't support spending less on K-12 education than what's in my budget and I will veto a gas tax increase."

Some Republicans on the budget committee are saying a gas tax could be a way to fund road improvement projects. Around Eau Claire, many of the drivers who spoke with News 18 said they were open to paying more at the pump, saying something needs to be done about the roads.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other Republicans have been urging Gov. Walker to at least consider raising gas taxes and vehicle registration fees to help fill a nearly $1 billion shortfall in the state transportation budget. Republicans on the budget committee are saying a gas tax could be a long term solution instead of borrowing more and delaying projects.