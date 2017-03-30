New Chippewa Falls fire station in service

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- A brand new fire station is open for business in Chippewa Falls.
Thursday, the doors to Fire Station #1 were opened for the first time. The 20-thousand square foot building includes a living space for firefighters, training rooms and administrative offices.
A public open house is scheduled for June 25 from 12:00-4:00 p.m.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.