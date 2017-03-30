New Chippewa Falls fire station in service - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

New Chippewa Falls fire station in service

Posted:
By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- A brand new fire station is open for business in Chippewa Falls.

Thursday, the doors to Fire Station #1 were opened for the first time. The 20-thousand square foot building includes a living space for firefighters, training rooms and administrative offices. 

A public open house is scheduled for June 25 from 12:00-4:00 p.m.

