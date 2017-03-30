New state program designed to protect abuse victims

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A new state program designed to protect the addresses of abuse victims in Wisconsin is beginning.

The Safe at Home program opens on Saturday. Advocates and a bipartisan group of supporters of the program including Attorney General Brad Schimel announced the launch of the program at a news conference Thursday.

Safe at Home provides victims of domestic abuse, child abuse, sexual abuse, stalking, and trafficking with a legal substitute address and free mail forwarding service.

The program gives those enrolled a confidential home, work or school address.

Schimel and other backers say the program helps those living in fear by giving them a safe and secure address to prevent those who may do them harm from tracking them down. More information can be found at www.SafeAtHomeWI.gov or by calling 1-800-446-6564.