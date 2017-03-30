Eau Claire fire crews warn against grilling on decks

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Here is a word of warning to anyone hoping to get outside and grill this weekend. Fire officials said a grill is to blame for a fire Thursday night that caused a lot of damage to an Eau Claire home.

The Eau Claire Fire Department told News 18 a gas grill, that was sitting on the deck, started the fire that tore through the back side of a home near Eau Claire's north side on Thursday.

They said the deck was made out of a synthetic material, and when parts of the grill started to melt, the decking quickly caught on fire.

On Friday, News 18 spoke with the homeowners, Dick and Ellyn Wenk, who said they're still in shock. As a Red Cross volunteer herself, Ellyn said she's responded to house fires like this before but never thought she'd be the one in need of help.

“Boy, do I appreciate what we do now – let me tell you – because as I brushed by teeth last night, with a comfort kit, it brought tears to my eyes because Red Cross gave that to me.”

The Wenks said it will be at least four months until they'll be allowed back inside of their home. They said they're still trying to process the loss, but want to thank their neighbors, and Eau Claire firefighters, for the overwhelming support.



"Neighbors, you know, just offered us everything," Dick said. "It's a nice community. Nice. That's why we live in Eau Claire."

Fire officials said there are rules in place to hopefully prevent a similar situation. People living in apartments are barred from grilling on their decks and balconies. They said these rules don't apply to homeowners, but the Eau Claire Fire Department recommends that nobody grills on a deck. They said concrete patios are fine; just make sure your grill is a safe distance away from your house.

