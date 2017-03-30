Digging Deeper: Small business owner brings healing products, gives aid to Ukrainian Army

Mabel, MN (WQOW) -- A small business owner who sells his wares in the Eau Claire area has found a new market where he says his products are needed -- war-torn Ukraine.

You may not think much about the City of Mabel, Minnesota, a town of just under 800 near the border with Iowa, but it's home to one business owner who's made a personal connection with a country in crisis.

Gary Steuart is owner and founder of Steuart Laboratories. In 1982, Steuart Laboratories started making natural healing products for animals. Later on, some of his clients noticed those products were working on people too.

“I had a medical doctor that had horses and he'd gotten some of this for his horses," said Steuart. "Then he started ordering it for his clinic [...] He said 'I put it on this horse and she's out there in the mud and the manure and she healed up. How much better if it's on a patient that's reasonably clean?'”

For a small business like Steuart Labs with only 9 employees and 9000 square feet total, a new market can mean the difference between staying afloat and closing your doors.

“We keep telling ourselves we play until we win" said Steuart. "The difference between winning and losing is often quitting. So you just keep trying.”

During that search for a new market, Steuart found it in the unlikeliest of places: the conflict zone in war-torn Ukraine.

“When I was waiting in an airport in Amsterdam, I came across an article in the International Wall Street Journal and it was written by the Mayor of Kiev asking people to come to Kiev and do business there.”

So with virtually no contacts and a copy of Mayor Vitaly Klitchko's article, Steuart flew to Kiev. There, he learned that the majority of supplies to Ukraine's Army were coming from private citizens.

“The government didn't have enough money to feed their troops adequately, private citizens were doing that, so I tapped into that network.”

After setting up with a trade office in Kiev's City Hall, Steuart went out on weekend trips along with humanitarian efforts. Within a month, he was bringing his healing products out to the soldiers and to shocking images of war.

“It's just primitive. When I was first there, I thought of Valley Forge. These guys [are] out there risking their lives... I mean it can be terminal out there for them at any point.”

With each return trip, he brought more of his product, and also started bringing other necessary supplies.

“We brought one base camp a portable generator one day, and the commander almost cried."

Ted Gerber, a professor at UW-Madison, is an expert on socio-economic conditions in Ukraine. Gerber said Steuart's story checks out.

“Conditions there are atrocious,” Gerber said. “Their homes are destroyed, their factories where they work, their places of employment are destroyed. It really is a major humanitarian disaster right in the middle of Europe that has not gotten the attention it deserves from the international media.”

Gerber said the aid to soldiers may help, but without action from outside forces, the conflict will continue to be a drain on the country.

"So long as they have this armed conflict going on within it's borders, then there is not going to be any joining the European Union, not going to be any joining NATO, NATO is not going to want anything to do with Ukraine."

That's something Steuart agrees with, citing the 1994 Budapest Memorandum and pleading with the US government for help via a cell phone video.

“President Bill Clinton promised to help Ukraine if they would give up their nuclear weapons. I hope the US government turns around and starts giving the help that they should to this government. These are very brave men and they're fighting with rather limited resources. The one thing they've got is a lot of courage and a lot of moxie.”

The Budapest Memorandum was signed by leaders of the US, the Russian Federation and the United Kingdom. The agreement was that should Ukraine eliminate all of its nuclear weapons within a specific period of time, they would be given certain national security assurances. one of those assurances was against territorial threat which many consider the 2014 annexation of Crimea to be in violation of that memorandum.

For now, all Gary can do is just as he said: keep trying.

“The difference between winning and losing is often quitting.”

Steuart said he has every intention of going back to Ukraine again in late spring of this year, provided a current blockade of the conflict zone gets lifted. Currently, he still sends supplies to Kiev while in the states.