La Crosse prevention network helps parents recognize red flags of drug and alcohol abuse

La Crosse (WXOW) -- According to the La Crosse County Prevention Network, kids in La Crosse County start dabbling with drugs and alcohol between the ages of 9 and 11.

The signs of alcohol and drug addiction are not always obvious, so a new project is designed to help you recognize the clues. The Wake Up Call event provides community members over the age of 21 the opportunity to walk through three mock teen bedroom set-ups filled with 20 red flags that point to potential substance abuse.

Average household items could double as a disguise for a drug or alcohol stash. It could be a bottle of lotion that doubles as a flask or a teddy bear hollowed out to store drugs or other substances.

"If they want to hide it, they will do the best that they can to make sure that it's hidden from you," said Christie Harris, Wellness Education Specialist at Gundersen Health System.

The La Crosse County Prevention Network created the Wake Up Call event with a drug-free community grant.

"You may be living with somebody, you may have a friend who may be dabbling or using drugs. How would you identify that as well as how do we help teens and parents of teens to identify them as well," said Judi Zabel, Health Educator at the La Crosse County Health Department.

Organizers made the bedrooms as realistic as possible--so realistic that the La Crosse County Prevention Network asked News 19 not to get close up video for our story out of fear that kids may see it and copy the ideas at home.

"What's great about this is it's real," Harris said "I mean when you come here, you're coming to an actual house that's set up. You walk into a youth's bedroom. And so people can come in, and they can relate. They can see stuff of like,'Oh yeah, my kid might have something like that in their room,' which I think is a good part, but I think it's a little bit scary for parents as well."

All of the products in the bedrooms were purchased locally and marketed toward teens.

"When you see some of the stores that are out there, it is--it is a wake up call to see how many items are available out there that whether you say it's for marijuana or not, it's very clear what it's targeted at," Harris said.

As a mom, Harris advises parents to trust their guts.

"If something feels wrong, if something feels like it's not right, it probably is," she said. "And as scary and as hard as it is to face that, you need to to be able to get on top of it and get your loved one the help that they need."

She hopes the Wake Up Call event will open people's eyes and start conversations between parents and their children while ending the stigma surrounding drug and alcohol abuse.

The Wake Up Call event runs from April 3 to April 30. Each guided tour lasts for approximately one hour.

Groups should schedule a visit to the apartment in advance, but walk-ins are welcome after April 17.

It's located in the apartment complex behind Gundersen Health System's Main Campus at 2221 S. 7th Street.

To make a reservation, call 608-785-9855 or EMAIL.