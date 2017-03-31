Madison Alder expresses concern about homelessness after homicide

Madison (WQOW) -- The potential risk of a homeless person attacking someone has been a constant concern for one city council member. But after Madison's latest homicide downtown, Alder Paul Skidmore says it's not a matter of if, but when, the next attack will happen.

New details were released at a press conference Thursday as police provided the name of the man they believe killed 46-year-old Andrew Nesbitt. Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said the man arrested in connection with the murder was 23-year-old Darrick Anderson.

"We have him as not having a permanent Madison address," Koval said.

Authorities said Nesbitt and Anderson informally met each other blocks away from Nesbitt's apartment on North Butler Street, where he was found dead Monday.

"We have some indication that there may have been an acknowledgement in the street, as if a casual conversation between you and I might occur. Very, very nominal," Koval explained.

However, the new details are what Skidmore has feared could happen for some time now.

"When I heard it was a homeless person, I have to say, it didn't surprise me," he said.

He owns a small security firm downtown and says it's not a homeless issue, but rather a behavior issue.

"We happen to do patrol and security and unfortunately it's more often than not, we'll make calls for the Madison Police Department for bad behavior like assaults and other types of behavior, many times with homeless," Skidmore said.

Police said Anderson had a history of harassment, including an incident at UW's Union South and a day later authorities said he harassed people at a State Street convenience store.

"It's just a core group of people that are problematic downtown, it's not like there are hundreds of people, it's under a hundred people," Skidmore said.

It's an issue he and Mayor Soglin have tried to tackle but to no avail. Still, Skidmore is trying to change the tide by arguing for more affordable long-term housing options and more access to mental health treatment.

But he still fears this homicide might not change the way other Alders feel about the problem.

"It's very unfortunate this happened. But nothing has changed that's really going to change the likelihood that it's not going to happen again," Skidmore said.