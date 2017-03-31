UPDATE: Eau Claire County standoff situation ends with arrest, man was wanted on federal warrant

Town of Seymour (UPDATE) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Department said a standoff situation in the Town of Seymour ended with an arrest.



Sergeant John Staber told News 18 that no one was hurt in the incident near 75th Avenue in the Town of Seymour. The situation, which began early Thursday night, ended around 11:00 a.m. on Friday when the man was taken into custody. That man has yet to be identified, but News 18 was told he is was wanted on a federal warrant.



Negotiators spent the night and early morning speaking with the man, who barricaded himself inside a home. Sheriff Ron Cramer told News 18 Thursday night there was a report the man had a weapon and was suicidal. Because of that, Sheriff Cramer said that authorities were cautious in their handling of the case. They were finally able to take the man into custody without incident Friday morning.



Sergeant Staber said the man is currently being held in the Eau Claire County Jail. He will be transported to Madison, where he will be turned over to federal authorities.

Posted on March 31, 2017:

Town of Seymour (WQOW) -- Deputy sheriffs are still on the scene of a residence in the Town of Seymour after an incident that started late Thursday night.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff, Ron Cramer, the situation began around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night near 75th Avenue in the Town of Seymour. Authorities responded to a rural residence there, where a man barricaded himself inside the house.

According to Sheriff Cramer, negotiators are still talking with the man. Sheriff Cramer said the public is not in any danger, and they have the residence and surrounding area under control.

Sheriff Cramer was unable to release any further information at that time.

