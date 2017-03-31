Eau Claire "Night for the Fight" uses power of music to fight cancer

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- A family fun center in Eau Claire will soon be sounding with live music in an effort to fight against cancer.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the Night for the Fight will be underway at the Metropolis Resort in Eau Claire. According to its Facebook event page, the event will feature 10 local and national bands. Its event page states each of the bands have been affected by cancer in some way.

If your kids are along, and they get distracted by the Trampoline Park and fun center attractions, a portion of the proceeds from Action City will also go towards funding the fight against cancer.

There will also be a silent auction with many unique items to bid on throughout the night.

Tickets for the Night for the Fight are $12.50 per person, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Gilbert Brown Foundation and the American Cancer Society.