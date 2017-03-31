Chippewa Falls police electric scooter up for sale - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Falls police electric scooter up for sale

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - If you've always wanted to own an electric scooter, now's your chance to throw in your bid.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department is selling its old parking scooter on an auction website. News 18 recently reported when Chippewa Falls police unveiled its new electric car for parking enforcement, which will replace the aging scooter. Police said the new vehicle cost the department $16,000.

Chippewa Falls police said if you're interested in placing a bid on its old electric scooter, you have until April 12.

