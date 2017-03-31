Eau Claire jewelry designer creates accessories to support cancer patients

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire jewelry designer is providing a unique way to support people who have cancer.

Token Jewelry Designer Sarah Wilger was approached by one of her customers, Whitney King. King wanted a piece of jewelry to support and honor her friend, who is currently battling stage four melanoma. Wilger came up with a necklace shaped like a ribbon and wrapped it in a type of stone called, black spinel. King was happy with the necklace.

“I wear it every day at work, I'm a nurse at Marshfield Clinic here and I have patients here ask me about it all the time,” King said.

Since King's initial request, Wilger has received at least 20 more within the past month. She creates the same necklace, but uses different colored beads to represent the various forms of cancer.

“Breast cancer is pink so I would use the pink stones for that kind of necklace, and Leukemia is orange and etc," Wilger said. She uses 14 carat gold and sterling silver. She also uses semi-precious gemstones.

Wilger just partnered with Joshua's Camp, which is a local non-profit organization. She said she will be donating a portion of her sales to them. Sarah has been designing jewelry for years and sells a variety of pieces, not just cancer necklaces.

She currently works out of her home but is actually in the process of moving Token Jewelry into downtown Eau Claire sometime in June 2017.