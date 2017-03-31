POLICE: Ladysmith man wanted by authorities

Rusk County (WQOW) - Law enforcement officials are asking for your help in locating a man who is wanted by police.

In a press release, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office is looking for 31-year-old Jacob J. Shimko, from Ladysmith, who is wanted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Police said on March 29, around 7:30 p.m., Shimko was pulled over in Cadott for a traffic violation. They said he fled on foot from the traffic stop and has not been located.

Authorities said Shimko is a white male, 5'7", 140lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If someone knows Shimko's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200 or contact your local law enforcement agency.