TONIGHT: Evers, Holtz to debate days before Wisconsin election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Incumbent Tony Evers and challenger Lowell Holtz will meet for a live debate being televised statewide just before the election for state superintendent.

Friday night's debate in Madison is being broadcast on Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio. It marks the third joint appearance by Evers and Holtz this week and comes after a testy exchange at a forum in Milwaukee.

Evers has been attacking Holtz over his discussion with an ousted candidate in the race about an alleged job offer and takeover of the state's largest districts. Holtz has tried to downplay his role in the discussion with former candidate John Humphries, who was defeated in the primary.

Evers is seeking a third term. Holtz is a former superintendent in Whitnall and Beloit.

WQOW will live stream Friday's debate here.