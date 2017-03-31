Update: New drug gives MS patient in Eau Claire new hope

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's a disease that affects about 400,000 people across the nation, and Eau Claire is not immune. It's multiple sclerosis, and to date, there is no cure. But now an FDA approved drug could take us one step closer.

Marshfield Clinic Neurologist Dr. Roland More defines MS as "an auto-immune disease, the immune system basically attacks the brain."

Eau Claire native Sally Pathos was a physical therapist for 15 years, but in 1993 she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"I thought I had the world at my feet. Those words kind of rocked my world," said Pathos.

To work on her strength, Pathos went to the gym, but what she found was mental strength.

"I saw two people there, and I'll never forget. One woman was carrying a book that said, 'Living with Cancer' and the other person I saw was a very disabled young man who was really struggling with the stairs. And I thought, you know what if these two people are still going, living life, I can do this too," Pathos said.

Pathos said it started as a relapse/remitting form where treatment is available and can be prescribed. But in the last five years it developed in to progressive MS, a form that about 10 to 15 percent of patients have. There was no medication or treatment -- until now. On Tuesday, the FDA approved Ocrevus, the first drug that treats progressive MS.

"We're cautiously optimistic. We've had no treatments that have been proven to help and this is the first treatment with the ability to delay the progression, so it's very exciting," said More.

Doctors said there is still a lot to learn about the drug, but for the first time there is hope.

"That if it slows the progression down significantly, perhaps even stops it, my dream would be that it would give me back some of the strength that I've already lost. They're not promising that with this drug," said Pathos.

Pathos' neurologist, Dr. More, said she could be on Ocrevus within one year. It's a medical breakthrough she believes could change her life, and as the longstanding chair of Walk MS, an annual walk in Eau Claire that raises money to fight MS, it's a breakthrough she helped make happen.

"I like to think that some of the money that we raised at the Eau Claire MS walk helped with the research that discovers these drugs," Pathos said.

Officials said Ocrevus costs $65,000 per year, which Pathos said is about $20,000 less than a drug she used to take while she had relapsing MS. She said it's unclear what kind of insurance coverage or payment options will be available.

The Eau Claire Walk MS will be on April 29 on UW-Eau Claire campus.