Car crashes into school bus near downtown Eau Claire, no one injured

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Police said a car crashed into a school bus near downtown Eau Claire Friday morning.

Kyle Roder, a public information officer with the Eau Claire Police Department, said a female, who was driving a gray Honda Civic north bound on South Farwell Street, failed to stop for a red traffic signal at Main Street and hit a school bus from the Flambeau School District, which was traveling west bound on Main Street and had a green light.

Roder said there were 49 people, including children, an adult and the bus driver, who were on board the school bus at the time of the crash. He said the bus was traveling to the Children's Museum of Eau Claire. He said no one was injured.

Police said the driver was cited for failure to obey a red traffic signal and inattentive driving.