Police search for suspect who robbed UW-Stout Financial Aid Office

Menomonie (WQOW) - Authorities are asking you to call 911 if you see the man who robbed an office at UW-Stout on Friday morning.

According to its Facebook post, the UW-Stout Police Department said a man entered the Financial Aid Office in 210 Bowman Hall and "took a small amount of cash". Police said he left on foot and was pursued briefly by witnesses and bystanders.

UW-Stout police said the suspect was last seen in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street in Menomonie. They said no weapons were displayed, no threats were made and no one was injured.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male, about 6' to 6'2" tall, a slim to medium build, has curly hair and appears to be in his early 20s. They said he was last seen wearing a gray, cardigan-style sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath that hung below the sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans.

UW-Stout police said if you see the man, call 911 immediately.