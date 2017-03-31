City officials prepare for Tuesday election, referendums and state superintendent on ballot

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Voters will return to the polls to participate in the April election on Tuesday.

Wisconsin expects to see a voter turnout between 13 and 18 percent. In Eau Claire, City Clerk Donna Austad expected our number to range a little higher at 15 to 18 percent voter turnout. Austad said we had higher voter turnout than usual in February's primary, which could have been because of momentum from November's national election. She added voters should not take this election lightly as they will choose city council members, town board seats and school board members.

"Not to take anything away from the national elections, those are very important, but these are the officials that decide on tax levies, on property taxes, things that affect your everyday life," Austad said.

Voters in the Eleva-Strum School District will be asked two different referendum questions on Tuesday. The school district called the first question an operating question. It will ask voters to exceed the revenue limit by $700,000 a year for three years to continue educational programming and building maintenance.

Question two is for a capital improvement plan. It will ask voters to authorize borrowing $12 million over 20 years to consolidate all students to the central middle school and high school campus. It would also address the most pressing building needs at the school. In October, the school district canceled classes because of concern about the library roof at the intermediate school. If approved, money from question two will replace the oldest sections of roof and repair plumbing, heating, ventilation systems and more. It will also add a Pre-K through 5th grade wing on to the building. Question two would add $90 in taxes each year for a $100,000 home for 20 years.

The school district said people will vote yes or no to each question independently.

Part of Tuesday's election will also include the race for Wisconsin's state superintendent of education. Incumbent Tony Evers is seeking a third term against challenger Lowell Holtz. There will be a debate Friday night in Madison for the superintendent seat. WQOW will live-stream the debate online.