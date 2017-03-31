Chippewa Co. investigator, 17-year-old man injured in head-on crash near Cornell

Chippewa County (WQOW) - On Friday, shortly after 3 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department said one of its deputy sheriff was involved in a vehicle accident on Highway 64 in the Township of Cleveland.

Sheriff James Kowalczyk said an investigator with the sheriff's department was traveling west bound on Highway 64 south, and at a crest of a hill, encountered a pick-up truck, driven by a 17-year-old male from Chippewa Falls, that had crossed the center-line and hit his SUV. Kowalcyzk said it appears the investigator's SUV was hit in a head-on manner. He said both drivers had no passengers in their vehicles at the time.

Kowalczyk said the investigator was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Eau Claire with minor injuries. He said the teen was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Eau Claire. Authorities have not released information on the teen's condition at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.