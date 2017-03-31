Chippewa Co. investigator, 17-year-old man injured in head-on cr - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Chippewa Co. investigator, 17-year-old man injured in head-on crash near Cornell

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Chippewa County (WQOW) - On Friday, shortly after 3 p.m., the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department said one of its deputy sheriff was involved in a vehicle accident on Highway 64 in the Township of Cleveland.

Sheriff James Kowalczyk said an investigator with the sheriff's department was traveling west bound on Highway 64 south, and at a crest of a hill, encountered a pick-up truck, driven by a 17-year-old male from Chippewa Falls, that had crossed the center-line and hit his SUV. Kowalcyzk said it appears the investigator's SUV was hit in a head-on manner. He said both drivers had no passengers in their vehicles at the time.

Kowalczyk said the investigator was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Eau Claire with minor injuries. He said the teen was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Eau Claire. Authorities have not released information on the teen's condition at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.