Sen. Johnson wants more info on Russian investigation

Milton (WQOW) -- U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) says it is time to get to the bottom of Russian involvement in the 2016 elections.



Wisconsin's senior Senator spoke on the topic in Milton on Friday. Sen. Johnson said he's glad the Senate Intelligence Committee is now taking the lead on the issue and he wants to know everything.



"Listen - I've been wary of Russia for quite some time. As the Chairman of the European Subcommittee on Foreign Relations, we held hearings on the political assassinations. I've held hearings on their pervasive disinformation propaganda campaigns. None of this comes as a surprise to me whatsoever," said Sen. Johnson.



Sen. Johnson declined to comment on the actions of House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA-22), who spoke about intelligence reports with President Trump before speaking to his fellow committee members.