Family & Friends Turn Out for Michael Kapla's NHL Debut

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Another Eau Claire hockey player will enter the ranks of the NHL.

Former Memorial standout Defenseman Michael Kapla begins his pro-career with the New Jersey Devils, called up only a couple days after his college career came to an end. It's been a dream come true for Kapla and his parents. Needless to say they were thrilled with the news - Mary & Steven made the trek to New York for his debut early this morning, and both are still riding high.

"He had a list when he was young, of his goals in life, and the NHL was the top one," says his mother, Mary.

"It's been a dream of his, he's been a sport nut his whole life and he's wanted to get there forever," explains his father, Steven, "This week's been surreal. I mean we kinda knew somewhat that it would be coming, we didn't know he would be signing a contract and going right to the NHL, we thought probably the minor leagues to start, but New Jersey decided to bring him up at the end of the year, here and we found out Monday night. Michael told us he had made his decision from when he had landed out east from the Regional Championship and couldn't tell anybody until Tuesday, and so Mary and I were kind of crawling out of our skin and ever since we've been able to tell people, both of our phones, our family and friends, this community support has been unbelievable, we've heard from practically everybody."

And while the rest of the family made the trip up to New York, local friends gathered at Dooley's Pub in Eau Claire to celebrate the event.

"It's pretty surreal, just to be playing with a kid like that growing up, I mean him and Jake McCabe," former Memorial teammate Matt Knapp says, "It's been a good experience, and obviously to see them live out their dreams and success is pretty unreal. Talked to him a little bit today just saying good luck, but he's obviously pretty busy, so it's just been fun to see him progress throughout the years."



Another former teammate, Mark Munger, knows how tough it is, "All of us grew up playing hockey and dreaming about this, but the reality is, it really doesn't happen to a lot of people. As a guy that got to play with him, he makes everyone on the ice better, he never takes any credit for it, he just loves being out there, loves playing with the guys and no one else deserves it better than him."

As for Kapla himself, he couldn't be happier.

"It's been great, there have been a lot of great people in the organization kind of helping me out, you know, the guys have been great, getting me familiar with everything, it's been awesome," he explains, "It's pretty surreal, you dream of it as a kid growing up, you know to play in your first NHL game and I couldn't be happier with the Devils."

The Devils did fall to the Islanders, 2-1, but Kapla notched a blocked shot and a shot on goal. New Jersey is back on the ice tomorrow night taking on the Flyers at 6 p.m.