Wausau mass shooting suspect shot by police dies in hospital - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wausau mass shooting suspect shot by police dies in hospital

Posted: Updated:

WAUSAU (WKOW) -- Ten days after allegedly killing four people in the Marathon County shooting rampage, the suspected shooter has died.

Officials say Nengmy Vang, 45, was hit in a shootout with police before his arrest. He was taken to the hospital and officials originally thought he would survive, but the Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed he died early Saturday morning, ten days after the four people were killed

Authorities say Vang killed four people during the shooting rampage: two bank workers, the lawyer representing his wife in their pending divorce, and an Everest Metro police officer

Vang's brother Vajloogzeb Vaj told our sister station WAOW Thursday that Vang's condition was getting worse, and he may not survive. 

Vang was estranged from his wife. They had six children together. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.