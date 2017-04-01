Sen. Baldwin & Rep. Kind host discussions in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Wisconsin's Third Congressional District Representative Ron Kind and United States Senator Tammy Baldwin were in Eau Claire Saturday hosting a round table and listening session.



Kind spoke on topics that could very well impact you directly, like veteran's affairs and proposed cuts to airlines.



Kind told the audience that balancing the budget is a top priority of his, so he presented a check showing money he said he has returned to tax payers through cuts his office has made.



News 18 asked Rep. Kind about a budget cut proposed by President Trump that would eliminate essential air subsidies.



That's money small airports, like the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport rely on to stay in business.



"Since that budget came out, I've been getting a lot of feedback from people in this community expressing deep concern about it," Kind said. "So, I am going to work really hard with my colleagues to make sure those cuts don't adversely affect the Chippewa airport which I think is important for retaining businesses, attracting more businesses but also the quality of life that people enjoy here."



Kind also said prescription drug prices are getting too high, and he hopes to be them under control.



Those rising drug costs were also a topic of discussion at a round table with Sen. Tammy Baldwin.



About a dozen people told the senator their personal stories, how high healthcare costs negatively impact their lives from not being able to afford insulin to making the decision between getting medical care for a child versus paying for medication.



The Affordable Care Act was another topic of discussion, and something that will likely be a focus for whomever fills the void left in the United States Supreme Court.



Sen. Baldwin weighed in on that vacancy Saturday saying she will not vote in favor of President Trump's nominee Neil Gorsuch.



"I have deep concerns that he has repeatedly sided with big corporations against workers, whether it is workers injured on the job or unfairly dismissed," Baldwin said. "His record on women's reproductive health care is very troubling."



A spokesperson with the Republican Party of Wisconsin released a statement saying, "Despite saying she would give Judge Gorsuch fair consideration, Senator Baldwin broke her word to Wisconsin and joined the rest of the liberal Washington elitists in obstructing him. Senator Baldwin would rather play political games than support the rule of law or listen to the people of Wisconsin."