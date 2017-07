Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Volume One certainly wasn't kidding when they said they wanted to bring back an old Eau Claire April Fools Day tradition.



After a brief hiatus, the citywide April Fools Day pillow fight made its comeback Saturday afternoon at the Oxbow Hotel.



The annual community bash, literally, was held every April Fools Day from 2006 until 2012. It was obviously missed; hundreds of people showed up for this year's five minute fight.