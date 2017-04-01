Saturday night dancing makes a return in Eau Claire for a good cause

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The community was up moving and grooving Saturday night in Eau Claire while reminiscing about Saturday night dancing from decades ago.



You may remember Fournier's Ballroom, one of several dancing establishments in the Chippewa Valley back in the fifties and sixties.



Saturday night more than 300 people turned out for a Chippewa Valley Museum fundraiser with dancing and silent auctions, where they hope to bring in more than $6,000.



Staff at the museum said they decided to host this event because they feel dancing is still very popular in our area.



"Dance halls in mostly rural areas were really a place where people came together and definitely had a good time," said Jeremy Gragert. "They were a part of our culture. There's still dance halls that are active in the region but not as many as there used to be."