MN woman caught driving under the influence with kids in the car

Wisconsin State Patrol (Press Release) -- Deonna M Presbury, 27 years of age, from St. Paul, MN has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.



On Saturday, April 1, 2017, at about 11:48 AM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on westbound Interstate 94 near County Highway B.



The Trooper arrested the driver for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance-1st Offense. There were 4 minors in the vehicle at the time of the stop ranging in age from 16 months to 11 years old.