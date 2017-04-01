MN woman caught driving under the influence with kids in the car - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MN woman caught driving under the influence with kids in the car

Wisconsin State Patrol (Press Release) -- Deonna M Presbury, 27 years of age, from St. Paul, MN has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

On Saturday, April 1, 2017, at about 11:48 AM, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on westbound Interstate 94 near County Highway B.

The Trooper arrested the driver for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance-1st Offense. There were 4 minors in the vehicle at the time of the stop ranging in age from 16 months to 11 years old.

