College Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
NCGA Division III Championships - Individual Competition

Vault 
3. Kaylee Jondahl (UW-Stout) - 9.65
12. Mikala Bugge (UW-Stout) - 9.525
13. Kelly Huseman (UW-Stout) - 9.500

Uneven Parallel Bars
MacKenzie Nicholson (UW-Stout) - 8.975

Floor Exercise
4. Erin Olson (UW-Eau Claire) - 9.725
10. Kaylee Jondahl (UW-Stout) - 9.625
17. Mikala Bugge (UW-Stout) - 9.500

Full results available Here

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Non-Conference

UW-STOUT   2
NORTHWESTERN (MN)   1

UW-STOUT   9
NORTHWESTERN (MN)   0     F-5 INN.
Blue Devils: 8-10

