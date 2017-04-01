College Sports - Saturday

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
NCGA Division III Championships - Individual Competition
Vault
3. Kaylee Jondahl (UW-Stout) - 9.65
12. Mikala Bugge (UW-Stout) - 9.525
13. Kelly Huseman (UW-Stout) - 9.500
Uneven Parallel Bars
MacKenzie Nicholson (UW-Stout) - 8.975
Floor Exercise
4. Erin Olson (UW-Eau Claire) - 9.725
10. Kaylee Jondahl (UW-Stout) - 9.625
17. Mikala Bugge (UW-Stout) - 9.500
Full results available Here
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Non-Conference
UW-STOUT 2
NORTHWESTERN (MN) 1
UW-STOUT 9
NORTHWESTERN (MN) 0 F-5 INN.
Blue Devils: 8-10
