Pierce Co. construction worker injured on the job, taken to hosp - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Pierce Co. construction worker injured on the job, taken to hospital in helicopter

Posted:

Pierce Co. Sheriff's Department (Press Release) -- On 03-31-17 and 14:40, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the gravel pit on 390th Ave, east of USH 10 in Salem Township.

An employee of Arlan Pope Construction Inc. was injured while operating a skidster. Daniel Pope, age 25 of Webster, WI sustained a head injury and was subsequently transported to Region's hospital by helicopter with undetermined injuries.

Assisting the Sheriff's department at the scene were Ellsworth Area Fire, Ambulance & Paramedics and North Memorial Helicopter.

