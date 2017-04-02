Brewers end Spring Training with 5-4 Win over White Sox

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jimmy Nelson pitched five innings of one-run ball in his final start before the regular season, Kirk Nieuwenhuis hit his fourth homer of the spring and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Saturday.



The Brewers won the game with one out in the bottom of the ninth when minor leaguer Kyle Wren singled through a drawn-in infield off Chicago's Connor Walsh to drive home Jett Bandy from third.



The White Sox had tied the game with two runs in the top of the ninth. Jose Abreu had an RBI double in the inning and added a solo shot in the seventh. Abreu finished the spring with hits in seven of his last eight games, including three home runs.



The game was delayed for about 10 minutes in the ninth after Chicago's Nicky Delmonico collided with Brewers catcher Rene Garcia on a play at the plate.