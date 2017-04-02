Eau Claire kids expo helps youth wear off built up energy

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Now that the calendar has turned to April, we are all catching spring fever. That is especially true for our kids. Sunday's clouds and rain may have made it tough to even get out of the house.



Thankfully, Sunday's Xcel Energy Kids Expo at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center helped wear off some of that built up energy.



More than 2,000 people enjoyed inflatables, entertainment performances and more than 70 vendors from across the area.



Executive Director Amy Peterson-Foss said in terms of attendance, this is the largest children's event in the area.



"We've had a couple of larger cities try and do similar things to it because it is such a great event and such a draw for the area," Peterson-Foss said. "I think in the world today, just everybody is so busy, and finding that quality family time to spend together is so important, and events like this make it possible."



This is the 13th year of the event, and organizers said they look forward to it every year as an unofficial kick off to spring.