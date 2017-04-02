When can you start planting your flowers and vegetables?

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - The old saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, but do you actually know when it's the right time to plant flowers and vegetables?



Bob and Debby Grinde have been mastering the art of gardening for more than 30 years.



They told News 18 although it is too soon to start planting your garden, now is the perfect time to start some of your plants, like tomatoes and peppers, in a pot inside which you can then transplant outdoors.



They also said it is important to wait until the ground temperature is 60 degrees or more, which they said should be within the next couple of weeks.



"Pick the right plant for the right location," Debby Grinde said. "That's where your success is going to come. If your location is sunny or shady we help you pick the appropriate plant, planter or basket that will do well and thrive all season long."



The Grindes said they have thousands of plants already started. They post ground temperatures on their Facebook page so you know when you have the green light to plant.