Red Cross assisting residents after Eau Claire house fire

Eau Claire Fire & Rescue (Press Release) -- The Eau Claire Fire Department responded for a reported structure fire at a two-family residence on Mappa Street Saturday afternoon.



Crews arrived just before 4:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke showing from the front of the residence. Crews made entry, located and extinguished fire in the kitchen area of the residence. The fire was brought under control after 20 minutes on the scene.



The fire was contained to the room of origin in the front residence of the structure; the rear residence of the structure was unaffected. The total duration of the incident was 2.5 hours.



No one was injured and the Red Cross is assisting the residents that need to be relocated.



Fire officials say the cause of the blaze is still under investigation, though they estimate it caused about $25,000 worth of damage.