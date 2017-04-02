UPDATE: Fire officials ID person killed in Black River Falls apartment fire

Black River Falls (WQOW) - The person, who died in a fatal apartment fire over the weekend, has been identified.

The Black River Falls Fire Department said 31-year-old Kathryn Sage Montana, died in the fire on the 1200 block of Harrison Street that happened early Sunday morning.

Authorities said the results of Monday's autopsy and a cause of death are pending toxicology test results, which they said could take several weeks.

Posted on April 2, 2017:

Black River Falls (WQOW) - According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, one person is dead after an apartment fire early Sunday morning.



The name of the person is being withheld until officials can make a positive identification and family members are notified. Officials said in a press release, an autopsy will be conducted on Monday in Madison to identify the person and determine their cause of death.



The Black River River Falls Fire Department said crews were called to an apartment on the 1200 block of Harrison Street fully engulfed in fire just before 12:30 a.m. They were told the apartment may still be occupied.

Officials said the building was a one-story, multi-family apartment complex and it appeared the fire was coming from one of the six apartments. They said when they arrived flames were venting out of a large window and doorway, and that it looked like the blaze was starting to come through the roof and appeared to be running in the attic space.

The Black River Falls Police Department evacuated all occupants from five of the six apartments, but they said the occupant of the fire apartment had not been seen or accounted for. The occupants of the complex are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The department began fire attack at 12:44 a.m. with a 2.5" line and had a quick knock down of the fire. Once fire knock down was made the crew advanced a 1.75” attack line into the apartment and located a deceased party within the apartment.

The 80’ x 42’ structure has heavy fire damage to the fire apartment and the roof above the fire apartment. Three additional apartments have some water damage and all apartments have smoke damage.

The fire cause and the death investigation remain under investigation by the Black River Falls Fire Department, State of Wisconsin Fire Marshalls Office and Black River Falls Police Department. Foul play is not suspected at this time. The home is owned by Charles Torgerson and is insured. A damage estimate is not known at this time.

The department was on the scene for 3.75 hours with 11 firefighters and used an estimated 2,440 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.No firefighters or civilians of the five remaining apartments were injured during the fire.

The department was assisted on scene by the Black River Falls Police Department and Sheriff’s Department with traffic control – direction. Also assisting at the scene were the Black River Falls City Power Utilities, Black River Falls City Water Department and Black River Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Service.