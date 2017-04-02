Brewers, Twins ready for Opening Day

(WQOW) -- Opening day is already here for the MLB season, as several teams began their seasons this afternoon. The Brewers, meanwhile, will have to wait till tomorrow.



Milwaukee finished fourth in the NL Central last season with a 73-89 record. They look to improve this year, as they begin this season against the Rockies at home. It'll be the second time in three years they face Colorado at Miller Park in their first game of the season. The entire team is understandably excited to get this year underway.



"A lot of us in here have been ready, we feel for a couple weeks now," says Pitcher Jimmy Nelson, "It's always nice to get this last day off tomorrow, then the real thing starts on Monday."

Newly acquired First Baseman Eric Thames agrees, "I think it's for everybody. Now it's no longer getting in shape, pitchers throwing all fastballs, working on their changeups. Now it's like the games count, the at-bats count, everything counts. Everybody's ready to compete."

The Brewers have lost two straight opening days, and 4 of the last 6 at Miller Park. Junior Guerra will throw the first pitch tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.

Across the border, the Twins also get their season started tomorrow. It'll be the first home opener at Target Field since 2013.

Minnesota has plenty to prove after losing their first 9 games and finishing at the bottom of the AL Central last year with a 59-103 overall record. Needless to say, that's been on all of the players' minds this offseason.



"Everyone's looking forward to getting started," says Manager Paul Molitor, "Obviously it's true every year regardless of what year you're coming out after and I think with our circumstance, a little more anxiousness about getting started, just to have a chance to start anew."



"The way we played last year, it was a bad year," explains pitcher Ervin Santana, "Now we come hungry. We want to win. We want to play the game right and everybody's excited."

Second Baseman Brian Dozier echoes those sentiments, "We wanted to turn the page and we have, but I think this Spring Training, throughout the clubhouse and stuff, that mentality of let's get to work. Let's iron out the things that we have to iron out, but also flip the page so to speak and I believe we've done that."

Twins open up against the Royals tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. Minnesota has lost its last 8 opening day games.