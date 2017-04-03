Wisconsin health officials warn Zika virus still a concern for travelers

Jefferson Co. (WKOW) -- As travelers plan for family vacations, public health officials say many should be aware of several diseases that remain a concern in parts of the world.

Jefferson County Public Health Director Gail Scott says the Center for Disease Control warns there are still some countries that carry the risk of Zika Virus.

"Many countries in Africa, Asia, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean have Zika virus transmission going on," said Scott, who notes there have been several transmissions in Florida as well.

The CDC reports that there were about 4,000 cases of the virus recorded between November and January.

"Our main goal in public health is prevention...and to be informed," Scott said, directing anyone to visit the CDC website for information about diseases in areas other than Wisconsin. "You can type in the destination, where you're going, and it will give you any tips about disease prevention or if there are any diseases of concern."

Besides mosquitoes, Scott says another insect to watch out for is bed bugs, whose bite can cause an allergic reaction for some.

They can be prevented by doing a quick check of the hotel room.

"Pull back the comforter [of the bed], look to see if there are any blood trails or any evidence of old blood," she says, adding to also look inside the drawers of nearby nightstands.

Scott says the biggest way to prevent most diseases is to get a vaccine.

"It's simple, it's easy to get them, and it's really important," she noted that some vaccines could take months before someone is fully vaccinated. "If you know you're going out of the country, really start ideally six months in advance to find out what vaccines are recommended."

Scott also points out there has been a recent uptick of Influenza cases in most states across the country.