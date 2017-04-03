La Crosse March for Health: health care goes beyond party lines

La Crosse (WXOW) -- Dozens gathered at Cameron Park in La Crosse on Saturday afternoon to march and raise awareness for affordable heath care access.

Cities across the nation from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles hosted Marches for Health on Saturday to bring attention to the importance of affordable health care to all.

"It is a gathering of a lot of compassionate human beings who care about the health of their friends, their neighbors, themselves, those with or without health care, and they're advocating for justice in health care," said Lenora Parr, co-organizer of the March for Health in La Crosse.

Health care is rooted in politics and can divide people with opposing political views.

"Health care is not a Democratic issue or a Republican issue. It is a human issue," Parr said. "Every life matters, every human being has value. It's critical to providing health care to everyone that we have a system that provides it based on human life and not by ability to pay."

Marchers said affordable health care is not a game.

"Health care is not just a political football that is just very convenient to score political points and get backing from big donors," said Lawrence Waite, Urgent Care Physician at St. Clare Health Mission in La Crosse. "But rather, it really involves providing care to the vulnerable in our country, the vulnerable in our community."

Organizers planned the Marches for Health to make it impossible for leaders to ignore the issue.

"I hope our leaders are able to absorb that we care, that we are invested, that we acknowledge that every human life matters," Parr said.

Dr. Waite has worked in the medical field for over 40 years and has seen the impact of health insurance on patient treatment. He said without affordable health care, the uninsured face crippling medical bills that get absorbed by taxpayers.

Dr. Waite believes everyone should get involved in health care reform, as it is a responsibility we have as American citizens.