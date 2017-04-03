St. Croix County man dies after motorcycle crash

St. Croix County (WQOW) - On Friday, shortly before 6:15 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office responded to a motorcycle crash in the Town of Star Prairie.

Deputy sheriffs said 33-year-old Reed C. Shipley, from the Town of Star Prairie, was driving his motorcycle southbound on County Highway C/Wall Street. They said Shipley's motorcycle was behind a truck when it was attempting to turn west on County Highway C/CC.

Authorities said a 2012 Chevy Impala, driven by 38-year-old Angela M. Berg, from Somerset, was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on County Highway C/CC and did not see Shipley behind the truck. They said she drove into the intersection.

Authorities said Shipley braked, lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected. They said Berg's car did not make contact with Shipley's motorcycle. She had three children in her car, who were not injured during the incident.

Deputy sheriffs said Shipley was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to a hospital in New Richmond and later to a hospital in St. Paul, where he died on Sunday.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said this is the third traffic fatality for 2017. The crash remains under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.