Wisconsin farmers to plant less corn but more soybeans - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Wisconsin farmers to plant less corn but more soybeans

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin farmers are planning to seed less corn this year but more soybeans.

It's a trend playing out in many states, with a surplus of corn in storage in the U.S.

The Agriculture Department says in its prospective plantings report that it expects Wisconsin farmers to seed 4 million acres of corn, down 50,000 acres from last year.

Soybean acres in the state are expected to hit a record, up 190,000 acres to 2.2 million.

Wisconsin farmers are expected to plant 210,000 acres of oats this year, unchanged from 2016.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.