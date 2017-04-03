Wisconsin farmers to plant less corn but more soybeans

MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin farmers are planning to seed less corn this year but more soybeans.

It's a trend playing out in many states, with a surplus of corn in storage in the U.S.

The Agriculture Department says in its prospective plantings report that it expects Wisconsin farmers to seed 4 million acres of corn, down 50,000 acres from last year.

Soybean acres in the state are expected to hit a record, up 190,000 acres to 2.2 million.

Wisconsin farmers are expected to plant 210,000 acres of oats this year, unchanged from 2016.