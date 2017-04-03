UPDATE: Eau Claire County board votes to support veterans tribute trail

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Tuesday, the Eau Claire County Board unanimously voiced their support for a veterans tribute trail in Eau Claire.



The $2-million project would have interactive stations and statues to honor Eau Claire County veterans from all wars. The trail would run between Phoenix Park and Forest Street.



Now that the Eau Claire County Board is on board, the proposal will move to the Eau Claire City Council for final approval. If they give the green light, organizers hope to build in 2018 and have it completed by the following year.





Eau Claire (WQOW) - A proposed trail could bring history to life while giving tribute to veterans in Eau Claire County.

The Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Committee has been working for years to put a tribute trail between Phoenix Park and the city maintenance facility on Forest Street. The committee said the trail will be interactive with stations and statues to honor Eau Claire County veterans from all wars. They hope to have QR codes and GPS mapping that works with cell phones to educate students and visitors along the path. When completed, it will be part of the Eau Claire bike and pedestrian trail and will have a large ceremonial and flag display area.

"We have a large population of veterans, yet we don't have any big locations for them, something to call their own, a place for them to gather if they want to have ceremonies and events," said Adam Kohls, Eau Claire County assistant veteran services director. "There is nothing like that, so we have to show our support as a county. We have to show we support our veterans by giving this tribute."

The committee said the Eau Claire County Board can vote whether to support the project in late April. It would then be brought to the Eau Claire City Council in May or June for final approval. They hope to start building next year and have the project completed in 2019. The committee said the project is estimated to cost $2 million, and they are currently accepting donations from the community at the Eau Claire County Veteran Services Office. For more information about donations, contact the office at (715) 839-4744 or veterans@co.eau-claire.wi.us.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire could soon have a spot to salute and honor its veterans.

For more than three years, community members, veteran groups and Eau Claire county and city staff have been working to create a tribute to remember its military heroes who have served or are currently serving our country. Project leaders said the name of the new tribute is called, the "Eau Claire Veterans Tribute Trail".

Organizers said Eau Claire does not have a permanent location to perform annual veteran ceremonies. They said they're finalizing the location and design plans for the new tribute trail, which could be located near Phoenix Park between Forrest Street and the Chippewa River north of Madison Street to the city's shops parking lot.

Project leaders said the new Eau Claire Veterans Tribute Trail will have a ceremonial and flag display area, along with lamp posts and benches. They said the trail will be more than four blocks long that will include Eau Claire County veterans' history with Old Abe and the Civil War and continue to current day. Visitors will be able to use their phones to scan QR codes and GPS mapping to view the timeline.

They said the project will be paid for by community funds and donations, as well as state and federal grants specific to veterans projects.

Members with the Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Committee said they are working with the City of Eau Claire to have details finalized. They said the Eau Claire County Board will make a recommendation for the project at a future meeting in April, which will then go before the Eau Claire City Council for final approval. If all goes according to plan, project leaders said the tribute trail could be completed in 2019.