Chippewa Valley natives prepare Miller Park for Brewers' home opener

Milwaukee (WQOW) - Opening day is finally here for Milwaukee Brewers fans. A pair of local men are making sure that Miller Park's playing surface is ready for each and every game.

Miller Park's playing surface is still in the capable hands of its Director of Grounds, Osseo-Fairchild's Michael Boettcher. Coming into his fourth season, Boettcher said new wrinkles are always being added.

"There's a curve ball every day when you're dealing with Mother Nature. Working with the team, the organization, a retractable roof structure, and especially Miller Park here in Milwaukee, I think that's probably the thing that keeps me coming back because it's so enjoyable to have those challenges, and it keeps me on my toes,” Boettcher said. “(It's) kind of a typical spring here in Milwaukee, kinda cold and damp here in March, so it poses it's challenges here throughout the spring, getting it ready, getting some sunlight on the field, but overall it's been okay, and with the roof, and some other tricks that we're doing, we've got the field looking pretty good here for opening day."

Boettcher is not the only person from the Chippewa Valley who is on the grounds staff. Eau Claire North grad Corey Lake returned for his second season and said the lessons he learned from last year are invaluable.

"I definitely feel more comfortable. Last year was a big learning experience for me. This year, having a full year under my belt, it definitely helps to get to sit through a full season and learn the ins and outs of what's going on out here,” Lake said. “We're pretty excited for the team. We think we're going to be pretty good this year, so it's pretty exciting around here."

As for the team itself, News 18's Andrew Cely will have more on the Brewers and Rockies tonight at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.