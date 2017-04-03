6 Family Dollar stores to close, including one in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In a press release, Dollar Express stated it will be closing several of its Family Dollar sites at the end of June.

Dollar Express said six Family Dollar sites in Wisconsin, including Eau Claire's North Clairemont Avenue location, will be closing on or around June 30. Eau Claire has two other Family Dollar store locations, including one on Birch Street and one on North Hastings Way, which will not be affected and will remain open.

Dollar Express said the closure at the Eau Claire North Clairemont Avenue location will affect four jobs, including one store manager, a customer service representative and two assistant store managers.

Here is the full list of Family Dollar stores in Wisconsin that will be closing permanently: