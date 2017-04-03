State officials remind you to be safe in road construction areas

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - Spring has sprung and so have orange barrels up and down roads across the Chippewa Valley. So, how could these projects impact your daily commute, and do you know how to keep yourself and construction workers safe?

It's a season you don't see on the calendar, but the start of road construction has begun in Wisconsin. Cones and road closures are a common sight now that April has arrived.



It's viewed as an inconvenience for many of us, but for others, it is just another day at the office.



The start of road construction in Wisconsin joins opening day of baseball and the kick-off to deer hunting season as unofficial holidays in Wisconsin.

Already for 2017, there are several projects in the Eau Claire area, like the Short St. bridge re-construction and work along Highway 85 and Highway 29. Now that the temperatures have warmed up, it is time to hit the pavement, according to DOT Supervisor Tara Weiss.



"We have a window, a certain season to work in, so some projects take the entire season, and you need to get going as soon as you can," Weiss said.



For crews, safety is always a top priority. That's why new laws were put into place last year banning cell phone use in construction zones. It is a rule that Lieutenant Les Mlsna, with the Wisconsin State Patrol, said is essential.



"Nationwide -- one in four crashes -- the contributing factor is inattentive driving. We're always concerned about people being engaged in some other activity besides the driving functions," Mlsna said.



He said cell phone use is only part of the problem.



"Driving is a relatively easy task," Mlsna said. "People become bored if they have a long way to go. Becoming distracted with anything, whether it is day dreaming or using your phone or using your radio -- just thinking about other things besides operating that vehicle, it puts themselves at risk."



The week of April 3 is Work Zone Awareness Week. It is something Xcel Energy is spreading the word about. John Pichler, a gas technician with Xcel Energy, said employees are typically working right along side construction crews. Sometimes, they are within feet of danger.



"You'll have cars that are coming within a few feet of you doing 55-60 miles per hour, so there's times where you definitely get a little scared," Pichler said.



Those close calls are all too common for road workers. The Wisconsin State Patrol told News 18 construction zone speeds vary for every area, so pay close attention to signs, but many roads will post a 10 mile per hour decrease in speed.



If you are interested in finding road projects in your area, click here.