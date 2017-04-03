Eau Claire man killed when gun accidentally goes off - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire man killed when gun accidentally goes off

Posted:
By Keith Edwards, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Chippewa County (WQOW) -

An Eau Claire man is dead after what officials are calling an apparent self-inflicted accidental gunshot wound.

Cole Knutson, who was 22 , died last Thursday night. Chippewa County Sheriffs officials were called to a home near Cadott. At least three other people were in the home when it happened. They said Knutson picked up a 22-caliber revolver off of a kitchen counter and it discharged, striking him in the chest.

No foul play is suspected. Investigators say alcohol may have played a role in the incident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.