Eau Claire man killed when gun accidentally goes off

An Eau Claire man is dead after what officials are calling an apparent self-inflicted accidental gunshot wound.

Cole Knutson, who was 22 , died last Thursday night. Chippewa County Sheriffs officials were called to a home near Cadott. At least three other people were in the home when it happened. They said Knutson picked up a 22-caliber revolver off of a kitchen counter and it discharged, striking him in the chest.

No foul play is suspected. Investigators say alcohol may have played a role in the incident.