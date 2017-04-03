Motion denied in Fall Creek homicide trial

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County man accused of killing his father returned to court on Friday to learn the fate of a defense motion.



Cody Kohls' attorney had filed a motion to introduce testimony from Cody and his mother that would show there was a history of anger and violence from Edward Kohls. Friday, the judge denied much of that motion, but did withhold judgment on one of the requests until he is given more information, including specific dates, when Edwards Kohls was violent toward his son and wife.



Cody Kohls is charged with reckless homicide. He is accused of putting his father, Edward Kohls, in a choke-hold during an argument in late December 2016 at their mobile home. His father died two days later.



Kohls will return to court on June 16 for a motion hearing.



A man accused of killing his father in Fall Creek may have his mother testify in his defense.

According to court documents, Cody was drinking before the incident. Cody claims he acted in self defense because his father was trying to attack him.

Attorney Rich White has now filed a motion asking to introduce testimony, from Cody and his mother, that he claims will show a pattern of anger and violence by Edward. The defense said Edward would punch objects during arguments and shove Cody or attack his mother.

The defense also claims Edward threatened Cody multiple times, saying things like, "I brought you into the world. I can take you out”.

The judge will rule in May if the testimony will be allowed. The trial will start July 10.